Musk says some of his posts about Trump 'went too far'

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he regretted some of the posts he made last week about U.S. President Donald Trump, as they had gone "too far."



Trump said on Saturday his relationship with Musk was over after they exchanged insults on social media, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO describing the president's sweeping tax and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination."



Musk has since deleted some posts critical of Trump, including one signaling support for impeaching the president, and sources close to the world's richest man say his anger has started to subside, and he may want to repair the relationship.



"I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform X on Wednesday, without saying which specific posts he was talking about.



Reuters