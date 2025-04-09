Russia said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of sweeping tariffs showed his disregard for the foundations of international trade, as Moscow raised concerns about a trade war between the United States and China.



"It seems to me that the White House's latest tariff decision, which goes against or is contrary to (and) violates fundamental WTO rules, demonstrates that Washington no longer considers itself bound by the norms of international trade law," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.



AFP