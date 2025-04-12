Russia's Lavrov praises Trump's understanding of Ukraine conflict

World News
12-04-2025 | 09:12
High views
Russia&#39;s Lavrov praises Trump&#39;s understanding of Ukraine conflict
Russia's Lavrov praises Trump's understanding of Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday for what he said was a better understanding of the Ukraine conflict than any other Western leader.

"When we speak about eliminating root causes of any conflict, including the Ukrainian conflict, this is the only way to resolve the problem and to establish long-lasting peace. Remove root causes," Lavrov said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey.

"President Trump was the first and so far, I think, almost the only one among the Western leaders who repeatedly, with conviction, several times stated that it was a huge mistake to pull Ukraine into NATO. And this is one of the root causes which we quoted so many times."

Lavrov's remarks followed talks in St. Petersburg on Friday between Putin and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff about the search for a peace deal.


Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Lavrov

US

Trump

Ukraine

Conflict

War

