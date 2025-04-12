News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia's Lavrov praises Trump's understanding of Ukraine conflict
World News
12-04-2025 | 09:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia's Lavrov praises Trump's understanding of Ukraine conflict
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday for what he said was a better understanding of the Ukraine conflict than any other Western leader.
"When we speak about eliminating root causes of any conflict, including the Ukrainian conflict, this is the only way to resolve the problem and to establish long-lasting peace. Remove root causes," Lavrov said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey.
"President Trump was the first and so far, I think, almost the only one among the Western leaders who repeatedly, with conviction, several times stated that it was a huge mistake to pull Ukraine into NATO. And this is one of the root causes which we quoted so many times."
Lavrov's remarks followed talks in St. Petersburg on Friday between Putin and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff about the search for a peace deal.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Lavrov
US
Trump
Ukraine
Conflict
War
Next
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan
Sudan paramilitaries kill 32 in attack on key Darfur city: Activists
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-19
Russia praises Trump for blaming Ukraine conflict on moves to admit Kyiv into NATO
World News
2025-02-19
Russia praises Trump for blaming Ukraine conflict on moves to admit Kyiv into NATO
0
World News
2025-02-23
Ukraine's military spy chief says North Korea provides 50% of Russia's ammunition
World News
2025-02-23
Ukraine's military spy chief says North Korea provides 50% of Russia's ammunition
0
World News
2025-01-23
Ukraine says Trump's sanctions threat sends 'strong signal' to Russia
World News
2025-01-23
Ukraine says Trump's sanctions threat sends 'strong signal' to Russia
0
World News
2025-01-23
Kremlin says nothing new in Trump's comments on Ukraine conflict
World News
2025-01-23
Kremlin says nothing new in Trump's comments on Ukraine conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:45
Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from his 125% China tariffs
World News
14:45
Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from his 125% China tariffs
0
World News
04:24
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan
World News
04:24
Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan
0
World News
2025-04-11
Sudan paramilitaries kill 32 in attack on key Darfur city: Activists
World News
2025-04-11
Sudan paramilitaries kill 32 in attack on key Darfur city: Activists
0
World News
2025-04-11
UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20%
World News
2025-04-11
UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20%
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
Lebanon News
08:44
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years
Lebanon Economy
03:34
Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years
2
Lebanon News
08:44
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
Lebanon News
08:44
Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
4
Lebanon News
05:54
Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:54
Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:53
Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP
Lebanon News
09:53
Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP
6
Lebanon News
13:29
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
Lebanon News
13:29
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More