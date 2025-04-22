Pope's coffin to be transferred to St Peter's Wednesday, funeral to take place Saturday: Vatican

22-04-2025 | 04:34
Pope's coffin to be transferred to St Peter's Wednesday, funeral to take place Saturday: Vatican
Pope's coffin to be transferred to St Peter's Wednesday, funeral to take place Saturday: Vatican

The coffin of Pope Francis will be transferred to St Peter's Basilica on Wednesday morning at 9:00 am (0700 GMT), before the lying-in-state, the Vatican announced.

It will be taken from the chapel of the Santa Marta residence, where the Catholic leader lived and where he died on Monday aged 88, in procession accompanied by cardinals.

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday at 10:00am (0800 GMT) in the square in front of St Peter's Basilica.

The coffin of the Argentine pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88, will then be taken inside the church and from there taken to the Rome basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial.


AFP
 

World News

Pope

Coffin

St Peter

Funeral

Vatican

