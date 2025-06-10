Zelensky urges 'concrete' US, European response to Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called on the United States and Europe to respond to a fresh bout of Russian attacks of more than 300 drones and seven missiles.



"It is vital that the response to this and other similar Russian attacks is not silence from the world but concrete action. Action from America, which has the power to force Russia into peace. Action from Europe, which has no alternative but to be strong," Zelensky wrote in a post on social media, adding that two of the missiles were North Korean-made.



AFP