Explosions rock Port Sudan: AFP

World News
06-05-2025 | 03:40
High views
Explosions rock Port Sudan: AFP
0min
Explosions rock Port Sudan: AFP

Explosions were heard across Sudan's wartime capital Port Sudan on Tuesday, the third consecutive day since paramilitaries began attacking the army-aligned government's seat of power.

An AFP correspondent reported loud explosions at dawn and a plume of smoke over the city coming from the direction of the port, where witnesses reported a blast in a warehouse.

Witnesses in the city's north reported anti-aircraft missiles launched from a military base


AFP
 

