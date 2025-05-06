News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Explosions rock Port Sudan: AFP
World News
06-05-2025 | 03:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Explosions rock Port Sudan: AFP
Explosions were heard across Sudan's wartime capital Port Sudan on Tuesday, the third consecutive day since paramilitaries began attacking the army-aligned government's seat of power.
An AFP correspondent reported loud explosions at dawn and a plume of smoke over the city coming from the direction of the port, where witnesses reported a blast in a warehouse.
Witnesses in the city's north reported anti-aircraft missiles launched from a military base
AFP
World News
Explosions
Port
Sudan
Blast
Conflict
Next
China says opposes Israel's actions in Gaza after conquest plan
Romania's pro-EU premier announces his resignation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:58
Sudan's RSF launches second drone attack in Port Sudan, security sources say
World News
09:58
Sudan's RSF launches second drone attack in Port Sudan, security sources say
0
World News
2025-02-27
Two explosions reported at M23 meeting in east DR Congo city: AFP
World News
2025-02-27
Two explosions reported at M23 meeting in east DR Congo city: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation
0
World News
2025-02-25
Military plane crashes near Sudan capital: Source tells AFP
World News
2025-02-25
Military plane crashes near Sudan capital: Source tells AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:45
China says opposes Israel's actions in Gaza after conquest plan
World News
03:45
China says opposes Israel's actions in Gaza after conquest plan
0
World News
12:22
Romania's pro-EU premier announces his resignation
World News
12:22
Romania's pro-EU premier announces his resignation
0
World News
11:41
Trump says he had a productive call with Erdogan, visits planned
World News
11:41
Trump says he had a productive call with Erdogan, visits planned
0
World News
09:58
Sudan's RSF launches second drone attack in Port Sudan, security sources say
World News
09:58
Sudan's RSF launches second drone attack in Port Sudan, security sources say
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-14
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-14
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
PM Salam hails UAE travel decision as sign of strong ties
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
PM Salam hails UAE travel decision as sign of strong ties
0
World News
03:45
China says opposes Israel's actions in Gaza after conquest plan
World News
03:45
China says opposes Israel's actions in Gaza after conquest plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:41
Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Janta near Syrian border
Lebanon News
14:41
Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Janta near Syrian border
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
3
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Army Intelligence receives second Palestinian suspect from Hamas over rocket attacks
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese Army Intelligence receives second Palestinian suspect from Hamas over rocket attacks
4
Lebanon News
09:33
LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
Lebanon News
09:33
LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?
6
Lebanon News
07:33
FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel
Lebanon News
07:33
FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
IMF awaits action: Lebanon urged to pass banking, fiscal reform bills
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
IMF awaits action: Lebanon urged to pass banking, fiscal reform bills
8
Lebanon News
06:55
President Aoun congratulates municipal winners, emphasizes responsibility beyond the vote
Lebanon News
06:55
President Aoun congratulates municipal winners, emphasizes responsibility beyond the vote
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More