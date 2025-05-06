China says opposes Israel's actions in Gaza after conquest plan

06-05-2025 | 03:45
China says opposes Israel's actions in Gaza after conquest plan

China on Tuesday said it opposed Israel's military actions in Gaza, after its armed forces said expanded operations in the territory would include displacing "most" of its population.

"China is highly concerned about the current Palestine-Israel situation," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, adding: "We oppose Israel's ongoing military actions in Gaza, and hopes all parties continuously and effectively implement the ceasefire agreement."


AFP
 

