Kremlin says will stick to May 8-10 truce, but respond to Ukrainian attacks
World News
06-05-2025 | 06:34
Kremlin says will stick to May 8-10 truce, but respond to Ukrainian attacks
Russia will stick to its plans to halt fire on Ukraine between May 8-10, but will respond to attacks by Kyiv's forces, the Kremlin said Tuesday, days after Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the truce proposal as a "game" and "manipulation."
"President (Vladimir) Putin's initiative for a temporary ceasefire," remains in force, the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, but added that "an adequate response will be given immediately" if Ukraine does not also halt combat operations.
AFP
