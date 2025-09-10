Belarus says it shot down drones over its airspace overnight

10-09-2025 | 04:02
Belarus says it shot down drones over its airspace overnight
Belarus says it shot down drones over its airspace overnight

Moscow ally Belarus said Wednesday it had shot down drones over its airspace overnight, after Poland said it had downed several Russian drones that were flying through its airspace to attack Ukraine.

Belarus' army said it had "destroyed" drones that had "lost their track" as a result of what it said was electronic jamming and interception by both Kyiv and Moscow.

It did not say if the drones it downed were Russian or Ukrainian, but added that it had informed Poland's air force about drones that were heading towards the country.

AFP

World News

Belarus

Drones

Airspace

Russia

Poland

Ukraine

