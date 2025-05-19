Putin says Russia ready to 'work' with Kyiv on 'memorandum' for possible peace deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday after speaking with Donald Trump that Moscow will propose a "memorandum" that it will be willing to work with Kyiv on outlining positions for a possible peace agreement.



"Russia will propose and will be ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace agreement defining a range of positions," Putin told Russian media after a call with Trump.



He added that the document could outline "the principles of settlement, the timing of a possible peace agreement and so on -- including a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time if appropriate agreements are reached."





AFP