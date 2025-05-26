News
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Chile
World News
26-05-2025 | 01:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Chile
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Chile's Tarapaca region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 103 km (64 miles), EMSC said.
Reuters
World News
Earthquake
Chile
European Mediterranean Seismological Centre
