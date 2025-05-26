Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Chile

26-05-2025 | 01:44
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Chile
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Chile

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Chile's Tarapaca region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 103 km (64 miles), EMSC said.

Reuters

World News

Earthquake

Chile

European Mediterranean Seismological Centre

