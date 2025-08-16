Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'

U.S. President Donald Trump early Saturday ruled out an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine after his summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska and said a direct peace agreement would end the war.



"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.



AFP