Despite progress, world still had 138 mn child laborers in 2024: UN

Nearly 138 million children worldwide were still working in 2024, the United Nations said in a report released Wednesday, warning that while there had been progress, eliminating child labor could be delayed by "hundreds of years."



"In 2015, the world made a promise to end child labor by 2025. That timeline has now come to an end," UNICEF and the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in their joint report. "But child labor has not."



AFP