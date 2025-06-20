UN warns of 'disastrous consequences' of escalating Sudan fighting

The United Nations' rights chief Volker Turk said on Friday that escalating fighting in Sudan's west and centre risks aggravating harm to civilians and abuses, more than two years into the country's war.



Turk in a statement warned of "the disastrous consequences stemming from ongoing and escalating hostilities" in North Darfur and Kordofan states, "amid a pervasive culture of impunity for human rights violations."

AFP