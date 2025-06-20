News
Armenia says PM Pashinyan in Turkey on rare visit
World News
20-06-2025 | 05:06
Armenia says PM Pashinyan in Turkey on rare visit
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Turkey on Friday for a rare visit, his office said, a trip described by Yerevan as a "historic" step for regional peace.
"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Turkey on a working visit," his spokeswoman Nazeli Baghdasaryan said on Facebook, adding that he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later in the evening.
AFP
World News
Armenia
Prime Minister
Turkey
Visit
Related Articles
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran FM to attend OIC meet in Turkey on Saturday, source says
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Iran FM to attend OIC meet in Turkey on Saturday, source says
0
World News
2025-05-02
Canada's PM says to meet Trump in Washington on Tuesday
World News
2025-05-02
Canada's PM says to meet Trump in Washington on Tuesday
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam to visit Cairo in July
Lebanon News
2025-05-26
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam to visit Cairo in July
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
Key priorities in PM Salam’s Bekaa visit: Cannabis reform, border control and security
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
Key priorities in PM Salam’s Bekaa visit: Cannabis reform, border control and security
Middle East News
09:48
Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack 'betrayal' of diplomacy with US
Middle East News
09:48
Iranian foreign minister says Israel attack 'betrayal' of diplomacy with US
0
World News
09:42
UK MPs vote for assisted dying law in historic step
World News
09:42
UK MPs vote for assisted dying law in historic step
0
World News
09:25
UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran's London embassy
World News
09:25
UK police arrest six on suspicion of assault near Iran's London embassy
0
World News
09:10
Europeans must take 'firm stance' with Iran in nuclear talks, Israel's ambassador says
World News
09:10
Europeans must take 'firm stance' with Iran in nuclear talks, Israel's ambassador says
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-15
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-15
Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon
0
Middle East News
07:18
Saudi Nuclear Regulatory Authority: Any attack on civilian nuclear facilities violates international resolutions
Middle East News
07:18
Saudi Nuclear Regulatory Authority: Any attack on civilian nuclear facilities violates international resolutions
0
World News
2025-04-22
Gold price hits record high above $3,500
World News
2025-04-22
Gold price hits record high above $3,500
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
1
Lebanon News
14:04
UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks
Lebanon News
14:04
UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks
2
Middle East News
15:15
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
Middle East News
15:15
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
4
Lebanon News
02:24
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA
Lebanon News
02:24
Israeli forces blow up two homes in South Lebanon, seize bulldozer: NNA
5
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
6
Lebanon News
07:45
Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video
Lebanon News
07:45
Major traffic accident involving six vehicles at Nahr El Kalb tunnel—Video
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling
