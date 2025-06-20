Armenia says PM Pashinyan in Turkey on rare visit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Turkey on Friday for a rare visit, his office said, a trip described by Yerevan as a "historic" step for regional peace.



"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Turkey on a working visit," his spokeswoman Nazeli Baghdasaryan said on Facebook, adding that he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later in the evening.



AFP