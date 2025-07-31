EU says Ukraine bill restores 'key safeguards' against graft

The EU said Thursday the Ukrainian parliament had addressed "key" concerns over the independence of anti-graft bodies by approving a new anti-corruption bill -- having rebuked Kyiv over the matter last week.



"The Rada has restored key safeguards," European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier told reporters.



"In our view, the new law addresses the key challenges of NABU and SAPO independence," he said about Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.



AFP