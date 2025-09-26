Russia's spring and summer offensives this year have failed to meet their goals, Ukraine's military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said, adding that Russia was firing twice as much artillery as Ukraine on the battlefield.



"It can be said that the Russians' spring and summer campaign has effectively been disrupted," Syrskyi told reporters at a meeting.



Russia has been making incremental gains across several parts of the front line, after large-scale deployment of reconnaissance and attack drones has prevented quick progress of the sort seen in 2022.



Ukraine says the small advances are coming at a high human cost. Both sides in the war only rarely discuss casualties, but some Western intelligence estimates put the number of killed and wounded in Ukraine at more than one million.







Reuters