Zelensky accuses Moscow of using lead-up to talks to carry out attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow is taking advantage of the lead-up to a potential summit between the two countries to launch new and large-scale attacks on Ukraine.



In a post on X on Saturday, Zelensky wrote: “The only way to reopen the path for a diplomatic opportunity is to take strict measures against everyone financing the Russian army, and to impose effective sanctions on Moscow, especially on the banking and energy sectors.”



A date for a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders has not yet been set.



Reuters