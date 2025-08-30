News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelensky accuses Moscow of using lead-up to talks to carry out attacks
World News
30-08-2025 | 03:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky accuses Moscow of using lead-up to talks to carry out attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow is taking advantage of the lead-up to a potential summit between the two countries to launch new and large-scale attacks on Ukraine.
In a post on X on Saturday, Zelensky wrote: “The only way to reopen the path for a diplomatic opportunity is to take strict measures against everyone financing the Russian army, and to impose effective sanctions on Moscow, especially on the banking and energy sectors.”
A date for a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders has not yet been set.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
President
Russia
Attacks
Talks
Next
Ukraine lawmaker shot dead: Officials
France says US should not deny Palestinians access to UN summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-17
Erdogan accuses Israel of using the Druze as a pretext to expand into Syria
World News
2025-07-17
Erdogan accuses Israel of using the Druze as a pretext to expand into Syria
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iraq accuses Israel of using its airspace to attack Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Iraq accuses Israel of using its airspace to attack Iran
0
World News
2025-08-16
Trump says now 'up to President Zelensky' to reach Ukraine deal
World News
2025-08-16
Trump says now 'up to President Zelensky' to reach Ukraine deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
Beirut airport rolls out new measures to speed up passenger flow
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:05
North Korea’s leader promises 'beautiful life' for families of 'martyrs' killed in Russia
World News
09:05
North Korea’s leader promises 'beautiful life' for families of 'martyrs' killed in Russia
0
World News
07:58
China's support for multilateralism is vital, says UN's Guterres
World News
07:58
China's support for multilateralism is vital, says UN's Guterres
0
World News
07:42
Ukraine opens murder probe after former speaker killed
World News
07:42
Ukraine opens murder probe after former speaker killed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23
EU ministers split over Gaza in Copenhagen meeting
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23
EU ministers split over Gaza in Copenhagen meeting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
0
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Oman FM says this week's Iran-US talks postponed for 'logistical' reasons
Middle East News
2025-05-01
Oman FM says this week's Iran-US talks postponed for 'logistical' reasons
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-22
Israel claims Lebanese officer helped Hezbollah cover up UNIFIL killing
Lebanon News
2025-08-22
Israel claims Lebanese officer helped Hezbollah cover up UNIFIL killing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures
3
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations
4
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday
5
Lebanon News
12:19
Lebanese Army announces receiving Palestinian weapons from Borj El Brajneh camp
Lebanon News
12:19
Lebanese Army announces receiving Palestinian weapons from Borj El Brajneh camp
6
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s prime minister praises progress in Palestinian arms handover
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s prime minister praises progress in Palestinian arms handover
7
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
Lebanon News
06:27
PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal
8
Lebanon News
11:07
Walid Jumblatt: Proposals for Lebanon are “Israeli dictates,” solution lies in dialogue
Lebanon News
11:07
Walid Jumblatt: Proposals for Lebanon are “Israeli dictates,” solution lies in dialogue
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More