Ukraine lawmaker shot dead: Officials

A Ukrainian lawmaker who formerly served as speaker of parliament was shot dead on Saturday in the western city of Lviv, authorities said, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned as a "horrific murder."



Police said the victim had been killed in a hail of bullets, without naming him.



Zelensky later said the man killed was Andriy Parubiy, a well-known politician who was parliamentary speaker in the 2010s, and vowed a thorough investigation.



AFP