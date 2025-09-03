Mercosur trade deal 'great opportunity': European Council chief

03-09-2025 | 08:29
Mercosur trade deal &#39;great opportunity&#39;: European Council chief
Mercosur trade deal 'great opportunity': European Council chief

European Council president Antonio Costa on Wednesday welcomed a proposed huge trade deal with South American bloc Mercosur, saying the European Commission's final version "solved a lot of the biggest problems."

"It will be a great opportunity to boost our competitiveness and open our markets to new products, to new services," Costa told reporters in Vienna alongside Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, whose country opposes the Mercosur deal.

AFP

World News

Mercosur

Trade

Deal

European Council

