Poland shoots down drones in its airspace during Russia’s Ukraine attack

Poland shot down drones that entered its airspace during a widespread Russian attack in western Ukraine on Wednesday, with the NATO member calling the incursion "an act of aggression" and marking the first time a member of the alliance has fired shots in the war.



Poland's airspace was violated by a huge number of Russian drones, and those that posed a direct threat were shot down, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. A NATO spokesperson said NATO chief Mark Rutte was in touch with Polish leadership and the alliance was consulting closely with Poland.



Poland's military command said drones repeatedly violated Polish airspace during the Russian attack across the border, in western Ukraine, but that operations against these violations had now concluded.



Radars tracked more than 10 objects, and those that could pose a threat were "neutralised," the command said.



"Searches and efforts to locate the potential crash sites of these objects are ongoing," it said in a statement. The command thanked NATO air command and the F-35 fighters of the Dutch air force for assistance.



It urged people to stay at home, naming the regions of Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lublin as most at risk, adding: "This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens."



Russia's defense ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been briefed, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins said on Tuesday. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



NATO is yet to comment on the incident.



Reuters