Seoul estimates North Korea has up to two tonnes of highly enriched uranium

North Korea is believed to possess up to two tonnes of highly enriched uranium, South Korea's unification minister said Thursday.



"Intelligence agencies estimate Pyongyang's stockpile of highly enriched uranium – more than 90 percent pure – at up to 2,000 kilogram," South Korea's unification minister Chung Dong-young told reporters.



"Even at this very hour, North Korea's uranium centrifuges are operating at four sites," he added.



AFP