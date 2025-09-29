E3 to 'continue to pursue diplomatic channels' on Iran

Germany, France, and Britain will "continue to pursue diplomatic channels and negotiations" despite the reimposition of U.N. sanctions on Iran, the countries said in a joint statement circulated by the German Foreign Ministry on Monday.



"The reinstatement of U.N. sanctions does not mean the end of diplomacy," the statement said. "We urge Iran to refrain from any escalatory actions and to resume compliance with its legally binding obligations regarding safeguards."



Reuters