Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
World News
30-09-2025 | 14:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been off the grid for seven straight days, warning of a "critical" situation and potential threat of an incident.
"The situation is critical. Due to Russian attacks, the plant has been cut off from its power supply and the electricity grid. It is being supplied with electricity from diesel generators," Zelensky said in his daily address.
"It is the Russians who are obstructing the repair of power lines to the plant and the restoration of basic safety through their strikes. And this is a threat to absolutely everyone," he added.
AFP
World News
Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine
Russia
Zaporizhzhia
Nuclear Plant
