Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday that Europe needs to step up its response to a "hybrid war" being waged by Russia, after mysterious drone flights and a spate of airspace violations rattled European Union members.



"I hope that everybody recognises now that there is a hybrid war," Frederiksen said ahead of an EU leaders meeting in Copenhagen. "From a European perspective, there is only one country that is willing to threaten us, and it is Russia -- and therefore we need a very strong answer."



AFP