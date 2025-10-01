Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'

01-10-2025 | 06:10
Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday that Europe needs to step up its response to a "hybrid war" being waged by Russia, after mysterious drone flights and a spate of airspace violations rattled European Union members.

"I hope that everybody recognises now that there is a hybrid war," Frederiksen said ahead of an EU leaders meeting in Copenhagen. "From a European perspective, there is only one country that is willing to threaten us, and it is Russia -- and therefore we need a very strong answer."

AFP

