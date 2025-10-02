Four people wounded in Manchester attack, suspect shot: Police

Four people were wounded Thursday in a car and stabbing incident outside a synagogue in northern Manchester, police said, adding the suspect had been shot.



Police were alerted to the incident at 9:31 a.m. (0831 GMT) and paramedics were treating "four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds," the police said on X.



The suspect was shot, but it was not immediately clear if the person was dead, although Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC the "immediate danger appears to be over."



AFP



