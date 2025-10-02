UK PM says 'appalled' by Manchester synagogue attack

02-10-2025 | 06:37
UK PM says &#39;appalled&#39; by Manchester synagogue attack
UK PM says 'appalled' by Manchester synagogue attack

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled" by an attack outside a synagogue in Manchester Thursday, as he cut short his attendance at a summit of European leaders.

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," Starmer said in a statement on X.

Starmer was leaving the European Political Community meeting in Copenhagen early to return to Britain to chair an emergency crisis meeting of his ministers, known as COBRA, a UK government official told AFP on condition of anonymity.



AFP
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
