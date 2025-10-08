France PM says consensus emerging to have budget by year end

08-10-2025
France PM says consensus emerging to have budget by year end
France PM says consensus emerging to have budget by year end

France's outgoing prime minister Wednesday said consultations to end a political crisis had shown a willingness across parties to agree on a budget by the end of the year.

Sebastien Lecornu, whose resignation on Monday caused the Paris stock market to slip, reported consensus so far on "a desire to have a budget for France before December 31".

Lecornu's two immediate predecessors were ousted by the legislative chamber in a standoff over the spending plan.

AFP

