France PM says consensus emerging to have budget by year end

France's outgoing prime minister Wednesday said consultations to end a political crisis had shown a willingness across parties to agree on a budget by the end of the year.



Sebastien Lecornu, whose resignation on Monday caused the Paris stock market to slip, reported consensus so far on "a desire to have a budget for France before December 31".



Lecornu's two immediate predecessors were ousted by the legislative chamber in a standoff over the spending plan.



AFP