News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France PM says consensus emerging to have budget by year end
World News
08-10-2025 | 04:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France PM says consensus emerging to have budget by year end
France's outgoing prime minister Wednesday said consultations to end a political crisis had shown a willingness across parties to agree on a budget by the end of the year.
Sebastien Lecornu, whose resignation on Monday caused the Paris stock market to slip, reported consensus so far on "a desire to have a budget for France before December 31".
Lecornu's two immediate predecessors were ousted by the legislative chamber in a standoff over the spending plan.
AFP
World News
consensus
emerging
budget
Next
Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Von der Leyen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-25
France's Sarkozy given 5-year sentence, must go to prison
World News
2025-09-25
France's Sarkozy given 5-year sentence, must go to prison
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal
0
World News
2025-09-03
Putin tells Ukraine: end war via talks or I will end it by force
World News
2025-09-03
Putin tells Ukraine: end war via talks or I will end it by force
0
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Syria to strike security deals with Israel by end of 2025: Ministry official to AFP
Middle East News
2025-09-18
Syria to strike security deals with Israel by end of 2025: Ministry official to AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:33
Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'
World News
05:33
Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'
0
World News
03:52
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Von der Leyen
World News
03:52
EU 'must respond' to Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Von der Leyen
0
World News
03:17
Russia says missile strike kills three in Belgorod region
World News
03:17
Russia says missile strike kills three in Belgorod region
0
World News
01:26
Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Starmer says
World News
01:26
Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Starmer says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:30
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
Lebanon News
10:30
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-05
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
0
World News
05:33
Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'
World News
05:33
Russia says momentum from Putin-Trump meeting 'gone'
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
2
Lebanon News
10:30
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
Lebanon News
10:30
Samir Geagea to AFP: Hezbollah should learn from Hamas and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state
3
Lebanon News
02:19
Israeli strike destroys café in Houla after night of repeated attacks
Lebanon News
02:19
Israeli strike destroys café in Houla after night of repeated attacks
4
Lebanon News
08:32
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
Lebanon News
08:32
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
5
Lebanon News
08:42
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
Lebanon News
08:42
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Gaza ceasefire talks: Progress, persistent divisions, and challenges ahead
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Trump says 'real chance' of Gaza peace deal
8
Lebanon News
08:49
Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south
Lebanon News
08:49
Walid Jumblatt says meeting with President Aoun was cordial, praises army’s role in the south
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More