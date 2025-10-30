US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago after exercise amid Venezuela tensions: AFP

A U.S. guided-missile destroyer that had been docked for four days in Trinidad and Tobago, within firing range of mainland Venezuela -- which called its presence a "provocation" -- departed as scheduled on Thursday, AFP witnessed.



The USS Gravely arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, deepening a diplomatic row with Caracas over U.S. military activity in the Caribbean, which President Nicolas Maduro fears is aimed at regime change under the guise of being an anti-drug operation.



AFP







