US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown

World News
10-11-2025 | 00:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown

The U.S. Senate on Sunday moved forward on a measure aimed at reopening the federal government and ending a now 40-day shutdown that has sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid and snarled air travel.

In a procedural vote, senators advanced a House-passed bill that will be amended to fund the government until January 30 and include a package of three full-year appropriations bills.

If the Senate eventually passes the amended measure, it still must be approved by the House of Representatives and sent to President Donald Trump for his signature, a process that could take several days.

Under a deal struck with a handful of Democrats who rebuffed their party’s leadership, Republicans agreed to a vote in December on extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. 

The subsidies, which help lower-income Americans pay for private health insurance and are due to expire at the end of the year, have been a Democratic priority during the funding battle.
The vote to advance the bill passed by a 60-40 margin, the minimum needed to overcome a Senate filibuster.

“It looks like we’re getting very close to the shutdown ending,” Trump told reporters at the White House prior to the vote.

The bill would prohibit federal agencies from firing employees until January 30, a win for federal worker unions and their allies. It would stall Trump’s campaign to downsize the federal workforce.

Reuters

World News

Senate

advances

federal

shutdown

LBCI Next
Indonesia names former President Suharto 'national hero': Government
US air travel could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites: Transport secretary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

US Senate rejects Republican plan to end government shutdown

LBCI
World News
10:20

US air travel could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites: Transport secretary

LBCI
World News
2025-11-01

Trump says ready to maintain US food aid funding despite government shutdown

LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

Fed Chair says US government shutdown to 'weigh on economic activity'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:51

President Macron to host Palestinian President on Tuesday

LBCI
Middle East News
01:56

Trump to host al-Sharaa at White House in culmination of a pivotal year for Syria

LBCI
World News
00:31

Indonesia names former President Suharto 'national hero': Government

LBCI
World News
10:20

US air travel could 'slow to a trickle' as shutdown bites: Transport secretary

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-15

Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria

LBCI
World News
2025-10-20

US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-19

President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Israeli strike kills civilian in Lebanon’s south

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:32

President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More