UK tells COP30 'forces of denial and delay' are losing

18-11-2025 | 08:58
UK tells COP30 'forces of denial and delay' are losing

British energy secretary Ed Miliband told the U.N.'s COP30 talks on Tuesday that climate change deniers are losing ground as countries are "standing up for the cause of multilateralism and the Paris Agreement."
"We should not fear these forces of denial and delay because they are losing the fight. Their attempt to disrupt progress is a sign not of their strength, but of their weakness," Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Miliband told the climate conference.
AFP

