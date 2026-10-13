Iran and Russia ramping up hybrid campaigns in Britain: UK spy chief

Iran is ramping up attempts to hit harder targets such as military sites in Britain while Russia is escalating its hybrid warfare as it lashes out against Ukraine's allies, the UK's domestic spy chief said on Tuesday.



In his annual speech on wide-ranging threats to Britain, MI5's Director General Ken McCallum also said the greatest concern about the misuse of AI was terrorists ⁠being able to develop bioweapons or even create new novel pathogens.



McCallum said state threats had quadrupled over the last decade meaning his organization now devoted more resources to the issue than during the Cold War.



On Monday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Tehran was "highly likely" behind a suspected plot against RAF Fairford, which had been used by US bombers to carry out strikes on Iran. It prompted a massive security alert and led to US President Trump withdrawing planes from the air base.







Reuters