Zelensky asks EU leaders for extra 70 bn euros in support next year

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16-10-2026 | 09:14
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Zelensky asks EU leaders for extra 70 bn euros in support next year
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Zelensky asks EU leaders for extra 70 bn euros in support next year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday asked European Union leaders to provide Kyiv an extra 70 billion euros ($79 billion) in funding next year to help it keep fighting Russia.

"The war will cost 155 billion euros next year. And we need at least 70 billion euros more from you - for defence, for weapons, and for our resilience. This is a realistic amount. And I ask you to find this support," Zelensky said in a speech at an EU summit in Brussels.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia

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