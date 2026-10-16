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Vatican releases first images of pope since cancer op
World News
16-10-2026 | 08:59
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Vatican releases first images of pope since cancer op
Pope Leo XIV was seen celebrating Mass in the hospital where he had a lung cancer operation in the first images of him since the procedure, released by the Vatican on Friday.
The two photos showed the pope standing up in his priestly vestments. In one of the images, his personal secretary Edgard Rimaycuna, a Peruvian priest, was seen next to him.
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