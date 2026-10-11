German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul restated Berlin's support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday following U.S. President Donald Trump's call for his removal and urged more pressure to be put on Russia to resume peace talks.



Wadephul said Germany remained by the side of Ukraine and its government "and fully support the President as he carries out his difficult duties."



The comments, at a leadership meeting of Chancellor ⁠Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), followed Trump's call on Saturday for Zelensky to be replaced and underlined Berlin's growing rift with Washington.







Reuters