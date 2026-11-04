Trump says will accept results of US midterm elections: NY Times

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will accept the results of the midterm elections where incoming figures indicate a Democratic wipe-out of his Republican Party in Congress.



"I am absolutely willing to accept those results," he told The New York Times. "We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out."



The conciliatory remarks came after repeated attempts by Trump to cast doubt over the fairness of the elections, adding to fears that he would refuse to accept defeat.



AFP