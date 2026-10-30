Pope Leo XIV voted in US midterm elections

Pope Leo XIV, the Catholic Church's first U.S.-born pontiff, has voted in the United States midterm elections, submitting his mail-in ballot in Chicago, the Vatican said Friday.



The head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, who has clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump over issues such as the treatment of migrants, "expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes," the Vatican said.



AFP



