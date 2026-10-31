French student unions call for high school and university blockades Tuesday and Thursday: Spokesperson

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31-10-2026 | 09:53
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French student unions call for high school and university blockades Tuesday and Thursday: Spokesperson
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French student unions call for high school and university blockades Tuesday and Thursday: Spokesperson

Two French student unions called on students to blockade high schools and universities on Tuesday and Thursday, demanding that the government reform the education system and improve learning conditions.

"Starting this Tuesday, we will blockade our universities and high schools, and we will do so again on Thursday before joining the demonstration on November 5 called by workers and trade unions," Sabrine Kharbach, spokesperson for the Union etudiante, told reporters at a protest march in Paris on Saturday.

AFP

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student

unions

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Tuesday

Thursday:

Spokesperson

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