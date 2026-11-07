Trump offers press secretary role to UFC chief Dana White

World News
07-11-2026 | 14:27
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Trump offers press secretary role to UFC chief Dana White
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Trump offers press secretary role to UFC chief Dana White

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he was offering a press secretary role to martial arts media magnate Dana White.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "Dana, please take the job!"

The White House has been without a press secretary since October 16 when Katie Zacharia left the position after less than a week on the job.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Dana White

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