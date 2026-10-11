Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Axios digital news outlet on Sunday that he was surprised by U.S. counterpart Donald Trump's announcement of a Ukraine-Russia "energy ceasefire," but he would accept it whenever it begins.



"The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire Ukraine will agree. If president Trump negotiated it with Putin -- please tell us when the ceasefire begins -- we are ready and we will accept it," Zelensky said, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid.





AFP