White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order

The United States expects to wind down its operations of a US-built pier designed to increase flows of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in relatively short order, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.



Sullivan said the pier had made a difference in helping bring in urgently needed food and humanitarian aid to Gaza, but there were now additional flows of supply coming into the Palestinian enclave via land routes.



"The real issue right now is not about getting aid into Gaza. It's about getting aid around Gaza effectively," he told reporters, citing lawlessness, armed gangs and in some cases, the Hamas militant group trying to disrupt aid distribution.



Reuters