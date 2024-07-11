News
White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11 | 12:34
White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order
The United States expects to wind down its operations of a US-built pier designed to increase flows of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in relatively short order, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.
Sullivan said the pier had made a difference in helping bring in urgently needed food and humanitarian aid to Gaza, but there were now additional flows of supply coming into the Palestinian enclave via land routes.
"The real issue right now is not about getting aid into Gaza. It's about getting aid around Gaza effectively," he told reporters, citing lawlessness, armed gangs and in some cases, the Hamas militant group trying to disrupt aid distribution.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Gaza Strip
White House
Jake Sullivan
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:27
Netanyahu demands Israeli control of Gaza territory on Egypt border
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:27
Netanyahu demands Israeli control of Gaza territory on Egypt border
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:39
US imposes sanctions on Israeli settler outposts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:39
US imposes sanctions on Israeli settler outposts
