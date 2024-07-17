Haniyeh denies suspension of negotiations, affirms commitment to ceasefire efforts

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, dismissed speculations of a halt in Hamas' negotiation efforts, affirming the movement's commitment to seeking an end to the conflict under its established terms.



Speaking during a meeting with Bassel Al-Hassan, Chairman of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee in Qatar, Haniyeh addressed the issues concerning Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and the role of UNRWA.



He underscored the movement's dedication to Lebanon's stability and acknowledged Lebanon's governmental efforts alongside the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee in safeguarding UNRWA's operations during this critical period.



Haniyeh praised Qatar's facilitative role in the negotiations, expressing optimism for a ceasefire soon.



Furthermore, he expressed confidence in the political and operational capabilities of the Palestinian resistance.