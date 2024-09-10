News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,020
2024-09-10 | 07:01
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,020
The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 41,020 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.
The toll includes 32 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which says that 94,925 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
