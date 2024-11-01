Israeli army confirms death of Givati Brigade commander in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01 | 05:02
High views
Israeli army confirms death of Givati Brigade commander in Gaza

The Israeli army announced Friday the death of Captain Yarden Zakay, a commander in the Givati Brigade, who succumbed to wounds sustained in southern Gaza.
