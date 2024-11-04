UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04 | 03:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause &#39;collapse&#39; of Gaza aid work
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work

The UN agency for supporting Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday that Israel's ban on its operations would lead to the "collapse" of humanitarian work in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

"If this law is implemented, it would be likely to cause the collapse of the international humanitarian operation in the Gaza Strip - an operation of which UNRWA is the backbone," Jonathan Fowler, a UNRWA spokesman, told AFP after Israel formally told the United Nations it was canceling its ties with the agency.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Gaza

Aid

Delivery

Hamas

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,374
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22

Blinken in Israel: Preventing regional war with Iran, pushing for Gaza aid, talks on Lebanon’s political future

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel drops leaflets over Gaza showing Sinwar's body and message to Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06

Israel says it struck 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza over one year of war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:06

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,374

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47

Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:54

Hamas leader describes Palestinian factions' dialogue in Cairo as 'positive'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03

Israeli attacks kill at least 31 people in Gaza, medics state

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:16

EU and South Korea urge withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia's war with Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Hezbollah denies Israeli claims of assassinating senior commander Abu Ali Reda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Lebanon's Health Ministry releases cumulative report on aid for displaced citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

Lebanon says at least ten killed in Israeli strikes in east

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:41

Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More