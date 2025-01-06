Blinken aims to cross finish line on Gaza deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-06 | 06:07
High views
Blinken aims to cross finish line on Gaza deal
Blinken aims to cross finish line on Gaza deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Washington wanted to see a ceasefire deal in Gaza concluded and the hostages brought out in the next two weeks.

A renewed push is underway to reach a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas and return Israeli hostages before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

"We very much want to bring this over the finish line in the next two weeks, the time we have remaining," Blinken told a press conference in South Korea when asked whether a ceasefire deal was close.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Antony Blinken

Israel

Gaza

War

Ceasefire

