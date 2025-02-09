Hamas official says Israeli army has withdrawn from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-02-2025 | 04:19
High views
Hamas official says Israeli army has withdrawn from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza
Hamas official says Israeli army has withdrawn from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

The Israeli military completed its withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor on a key highway in Gaza on Sunday as part of an ongoing ceasefire deal; a Hamas official told AFP.

"Israeli forces have dismantled their positions and military posts and completely withdrawn their tanks from the Netzarim Corridor on Salaheddin Road, allowing vehicles to pass freely in both directions," the official from the Hamas-run interior ministry said. An AFP journalist at the scene said that no Israeli forces were present on Sunday.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Withdrawal

Netzarim Corridor

Gaza

