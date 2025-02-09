News
Hamas official says Israeli army has withdrawn from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-02-2025 | 04:19
Hamas official says Israeli army has withdrawn from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza
The Israeli military completed its withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor on a key highway in Gaza on Sunday as part of an ongoing ceasefire deal; a Hamas official told AFP.
"Israeli forces have dismantled their positions and military posts and completely withdrawn their tanks from the Netzarim Corridor on Salaheddin Road, allowing vehicles to pass freely in both directions," the official from the Hamas-run interior ministry said. An AFP journalist at the scene said that no Israeli forces were present on Sunday.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Withdrawal
Netzarim Corridor
Gaza
