Israel's PM says Thursday to be 'heartbreaking day' as Hamas to hand over hostage bodies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-02-2025 | 12:46
Israel's PM says Thursday to be 'heartbreaking day' as Hamas to hand over hostage bodies
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Thursday would be a "heartbreaking day" for Israel as it receives the bodies of four hostages set to be handed over by Hamas as part of the ongoing Gaza truce deal.
"Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the State of Israel -- a heartbreaking day, a day of grief. We are bringing home four of our beloved hostages -- fallen heroes," Netanyahu said in a statement on Wednesday.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hostages
Hamas
Gaza
UAE President tells Rubio his country rejects the displacement of Palestinians
Israel campaign group names six Gaza hostages to be freed Saturday
