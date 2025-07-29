News
Lebanon's PM meets basketball star Wael Arakji
Lebanon News
29-07-2025 | 11:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's PM meets basketball star Wael Arakji
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received Lebanese national basketball team player Wael Arakji at the Grand Serail on Tuesday.
The meeting focused on general sports affairs and included discussions around initiatives aimed at supporting Lebanese athletics, empowering youth, and creating an environment that nurtures emerging talent.
Both sides explored ways to encourage excellence on both the local and international stages.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
PM
Nawaf Salam
Basketball
Star
Wael Arakji
Next
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Bint Jbeil kills one, injures four: Health Ministry
Previous
