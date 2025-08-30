Red Cross chief says mass evacuation of Gaza City 'impossible'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-08-2025 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Red Cross chief says mass evacuation of Gaza City &#39;impossible&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Red Cross chief says mass evacuation of Gaza City 'impossible'

The head of the international Red Cross on Saturday denounced Israel's plans for a mass evacuation of Gaza City ahead of a military takeover, insisting there was no way it could be done safely.

"It is impossible that a mass evacuation of Gaza City could ever be done in a way that is safe and dignified under the current conditions," International Committee of the Red Cross president Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement, describing the evacuation plan as "not only unfeasible but incomprehensible."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Cross

chief

evacuation

'impossible'

LBCI Next
EU ministers split over Gaza in Copenhagen meeting
Hamas says Gaza hostages face 'same risks' from Israeli offensive as its fighters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27

Israeli army says 'evacuation of Gaza City is inevitable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-01

Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08

Hamas says Israeli takeover of Gaza City 'means sacrificing' the hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-03

Israel's Netanyahu urges Red Cross to aid Gaza hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

EU ministers split over Gaza in Copenhagen meeting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:29

Hamas says Gaza hostages face 'same risks' from Israeli offensive as its fighters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-29

Israel army says retrieved remains of two hostages from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-29

Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24

Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?

LBCI
World News
2025-05-19

Pope Leo XIV receives US VP Vance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Countdown begins: Army plan and Hezbollah stance heighten uncertainty ahead of Cabinet session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Third phase of arms handover in Lebanon: Lebanese army enforces strict security measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Lebanese PM urges Israel to show readiness for withdrawal, end daily violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Lebanese Army announces receiving Palestinian weapons from Borj El Brajneh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon’s prime minister praises progress in Palestinian arms handover

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

PM Salam tells LBCI: Lebanon remains committed to US paper’s objectives, will await Speaker Berri on dialogue proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Walid Jumblatt: Proposals for Lebanon are “Israeli dictates,” solution lies in dialogue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More