Red Cross chief says mass evacuation of Gaza City 'impossible'

The head of the international Red Cross on Saturday denounced Israel's plans for a mass evacuation of Gaza City ahead of a military takeover, insisting there was no way it could be done safely.



"It is impossible that a mass evacuation of Gaza City could ever be done in a way that is safe and dignified under the current conditions," International Committee of the Red Cross president Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement, describing the evacuation plan as "not only unfeasible but incomprehensible."



AFP